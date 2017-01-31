

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | PayPoint PLC | |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights |Yes | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which |No | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which | | |voting rights are attached | | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic |No | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights |No | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ |Other (please specify): |No | +--------------------------------------+------------------------------+--------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to |Kames Capital Plc | |the | | |notification obligation: (iii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on|26/01/2017 | |which the threshold is crossed or | | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: |30/01/2017 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or|4% | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +---------+-----------+---------+-------------------+---------------+ |if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |using |of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x) | |the ISIN |Shares |Voting +---------+---------+---------+------+--------+ |CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+------+--------+ |GB00B02QND93|2,739,687| 2,739,687 |1,294,957|1,294,957|1,344,651|1.90% | 1.97% | +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+------+--------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+--------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +--------------+----------+--------------------+-------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+--------------------+-------------------+-------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+--------+----------+-----------+-------------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion |rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +-------------+--------+----------+-----------+-------------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | |1 | +-------------+--------+----------+-----------+-------------------+-------+------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2,639,608 |3.87% | +-----------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |Kames Capital:- | |Kames Capital Plc | | | |Kames Capital ICVC | |Kames Capital VCIC | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: |Kames Capital Plc | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| | |voting rights: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+



+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: |Trade Operations Manager | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:|0141 549 3288 | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



Enquiries for PayPoint Plc:



Susan Court, Company Secretary +44 (0) 1707 600 300



