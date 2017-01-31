Conversion of Shares in NCC AB

SOLNA, Sweden, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In accordance with NCC's Articles of Association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that their shares be converted to Series B shares. As a result of such conversion, the total number of voting rights in the company is reduced. In connection with conversion, the company is obligated, pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980), to disclose details of the change in this manner.

At the request of a shareholder, 206,769 Series A shares have been converted to Series B shares during January 2017. The total number of voting rights in the company subsequently amounts to 237,002,028.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 108,435,822, of which 14,285,134 are Series A shares and 94,150,688 are Series B shares. NCC holds 362,222 B shares in treasury.

