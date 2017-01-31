New Infographic Showcases 80 Cars from Around the World





OSV brings together award winning and iconic automobiles from all over the globe into one informative infographic

WEST SUSSEX, England, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Some cars have been designed to go fast, some have put safety atthe top of their priorities and others have been built on a budget, designed to simply get you from A to B.

People have been manufacturing cars for over 100 years resulting in hundreds of different manufacturers, thousands of different car models and over a billion registered vehicles aroundthe world.

From popular family cars like the Audi A3 and Cadillac Escalade, reinvented legends like the Fiat 500 and Mini Cooper, iconic sports cars like the Porsche 911 and the Chevrolet Corvette, meaty muscle cars like the Dodge Charger and Ford Mustang to the lesser known cars like the Kiira EV Smack and TAC Stark, this infographic is a great guide to cars around the world.

OSV has hand-picked 80 automobile manufacturers from all corners of the globe and has picked one of their current car models to represent them in this infographic.

When asked about considering these vehicles from an international view, OSV Director Debbie Kirkley added, "We wanted to step outside of the UK and take a look at automobiles from across the entire globe. We never knew it would be so interesting and also didn't know there were this many different countries contributing to the worldwide automotive industry!"

OSV used a number of selection processes to finalise which cars made the cut.

Some of the cars were picked as they were not only a current car, but also the best-selling car model of all time for the automotive brand. Some of the cars in this category include; BMW 3 Series, Honda Civic, Jeep Cherokee, Lancia Ypsilon, Lotus Elise, Mercedes Benz C Class, MitsubishiLancer, Porsche 911, Renault Clio, Seat Ibiza, Subaru Legacy, Skoda Octavia, Tesla Model S and Volkswagen Golf.

Other cars were class best sellers. For example, the Nissan Leaf is the best-selling all electric car and the Mazda MX5 is the best-selling two seater convertible sports car. The Toyota Corolla was picked because it is not only a current car but one of the top three best-selling car models in the world.

Other selection processes include: award winning cars, most Googled cars for that brand and for some it was the only current car model.

So buckle up and take aquick trip aroundthe world with a little help from some of the most iconiccars today.

