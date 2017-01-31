To test systems and settlement procedures, Nykredit will conduct a test auction in DKK-denominated bonds on Thursday 2 February 2017 through Nasdaq Copenha-gens submarket for mortgage bond auctions subject to long settlement (136 - CPH Auctions).



The test auction will be held with 3 April 2017 as value date, and bids correct to three decimals will be accepted at the auction.



The following covered bond will be offered:



ISIN: Name: Currency: Offering: ----------------------------------------------------------------- DK000951196-6 1% NYK 13H SDO April 2018 IT DKK 20m -----------------------------------------------------------------



-- 09:00 - Auction opens for bidding. -- 10:00 - Auction closes. -- 10:10 - Allotment of accepted bids.



Questions regarding the test auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Kim Brodersen, tel +45 44 55 24 21.



Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612708