

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $288.8 million, or $0.82 per share. This was down from $347.2 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $3.77 billion. This was down from $4.06 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $288.8 Mln. vs. $347.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.98 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $3.77 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.1%



