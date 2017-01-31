Fidor and EPAM Partner to Provide Innovative Global Digital Banking Solutions

LONDON, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fidor, the innovation provider of digital banking solutions that helps firms launch and run their own digital banks, today signed a partnership agreement with EPAM Systems , Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of product development and software engineering solutions. This agreement, signed at Fidor's new technology hub in Dubai, gives Fidor the agility to exceed customer satisfaction, localise its digital banking offerings and extend its footprint in strategic regions.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463113/Fidor_EPAM_Systems.jpg )



This partnership will offer Fidor access to EPAM's pool of highly-skilled technical resources for specific project collaborations.

"The concept of digital and community-based banking is getting lots of traction amongst financial organisations. More and more banks and non-financial players wish to launch their own digital banking brand based on our Fidor OS platform in addition to build their own app store using Fidor's Finance Bay Fintechs ecosytem. We have the privilege to have signed exclusive agreements with prestigious brands which will truly change the way we bank. Our partnership with EPAM Systems comes at perfect time, as they will join us in quickly delivering solutions to our partners across the globe. This partnership also means that Fidor is extending its footprint in supporting customers especially in the US and Asia," stated Ge Drossaert, Chief Commercial Officer and Member of the Board at Fidor.

"We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with Fidor. The combination of our deep expertise in current and emerging fintech, along with our long history in the banking and financial services industry and Fidor's digital banking expertise will strongly benefit customers focused on delivering advanced innovations with speed and efficiency," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO and President, at EPAM.

Notes to editors:

About Fidor Solutions

Fidor is the global digital banking solutions provider behind the success of Fidor Bank. The company's mission is to become the partner of choice when it comes to launching and running a digital bank. Fidor entirely specialises in digital banking including middleware solutions, community based-banking, banking license shelter, customer support, marketing and customer acquisition services delivered in a hosted or cloud environment.

Fidor designed Fidor OS, an innovative digital platform using open APIs, which enables a digital banking ecosystem for digital brands as well as developers and Fintech.

Fidor has locations in Munich, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore and New York and serves a clientele ranging from Banks, Telcos to Commerce. Clients include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, O2 Banking by Telefonica and Fidor Bank globally to name a few. More info at http://www.fidor.com

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and now expanding across the MENA region.

EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #8 inFORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies, as a top information technology services company on FORTUNE'S 100 Fastest Growing Companies , and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency.

Learn more at http://www.epam.com/and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMSandLinkedIn.