WorldStores Delivers Optimised Routes with Maxoptra

LONDON, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WorldStores is using Maxoptra dynamic delivery route planning software to optimise its nationwide home delivery service. The UK's largest Internet retailer of products for the home and garden, the company is servicing a growing online customer base, with a predicted 45 million visitors to its website this year. Since implementing the cloud based Maxoptra Distribution solution, WorldStores has achieved a reduction in operating costs, improved operational efficiency and boosted its customer service.

"We were the first mass market furniture retailer to offer a next day or day of choice, two man, white glove, room of choice delivery service for large items to almost any part of the UK," commented Dean Youngs, Operational Development Manager at WorldStores. "In order to achieve this and maintain the high levels of service our customers expect we needed our own fleet, we needed control of the delivery process from start to finish, and we needed a dynamic planning solution in order to offer delivery choice to our customers at the point of sale."

Maxoptra Distribution was implemented as part of a move by WorldStores to introduce its own delivery fleet in order to meet customer service objectives. As part of the selection process Maxoptra was compared with other planning tools on the market but it was felt that, as these were primarily designed for fixed route, business-to-business (B2B) rather than business-to-consumer (B2C) operations, they were difficult to use and not compatible with WorldStores' existing systems and working practices.

"Maxoptra was easy to get to grips with, with intuitive navigation and user friendly interface," continued Youngs. "The open application programming interface (API) also made it exceptionally easy to integrate with our in-house developed systems and third party proof of delivery product."

WorldStores offers a choice of next day or day of choice delivery service on hundreds of thousands of products, and now operates a unique delivery model offering a tailored solution servicing 70 percent of England and Wales. Delivering from their main warehouse using a 'Hub and Spoke' system across strategically located depots, WorldStores also collects daily from suppliers, delivering next day to the customer.

Since the introduction of Maxoptra Distribution WorldStores has been able to reshape and model its core delivery areas, resulting in reduced costs and improved efficiencies. The company has introduced a number of larger vehicles, with larger capacity, and managed to reduce the overall size of the fleet.

