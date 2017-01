BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone unemployment rate fell to the lowest in more than seven years in December, Eurostat said Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 9.6 percent in December from revised 9.7 percent in November. This was the lowest since May 2009.



Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at November's originally estimated rate of 9.8 percent.



About 15.57 million were unemployed in euro area. The number of unemployed decreased by 121,000 from November and by 1.256 million from prior year.



The youth unemployment rate in the euro area was 20.9 percent versus 21.0 percent in November.



The EU28 unemployment rate held steady at 8.2 percent in December, the lowest since February 2009.



