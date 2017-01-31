Vedanta Limited: Notice of Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 31 December 2016

MUMBAI, Jan.31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Vedanta Limited [NYSE: VEDL; NSE: VEDL; BSE: 500295] will announce its results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31 December 2016 on Tuesday, 14 February 2017.
Following the announcement, there will be a conference call at 6:00 PM (IST) on Tuesday, 14 February 2017, where senior management will discuss the company's results and performance. The dial-in numbers for the call are as below:
Event
Telephone Number
Earnings conference call on February 14, 2017
India - 6:00 PM (IST)
Mumbai main access
+91 22 3938 1017
Toll Free number
1 800 120 1221
Singapore - 8:30 PM (Singapore Time)
Toll free number
800 101 2045
Hong Kong - 8:30 PM (Hong Kong Time)
Toll free number
800 964 448
UK - 12:30 PM (UK Time)
Toll free number
0 808 101 1573
US - 7:30 AM (Eastern Time)
Toll free number
1 866 746 2133
For online registration
http://services.choruscall.in/diamondpass/registration?confirmationNumber=0059860
Replay of Conference Call (14 Feb 2017 to 20 Feb 2017)
Mumbai
+91 22 3065 2322
+91 22 6181 3322
Passcode: 79138#
For further information, please contact:
Communications
Roma Balwani
President - Group Communications, Sustainability& CSR
Tel: +91 22 6646 1000
gc@vedanta.co.in
Investor Relations
Ashwin Bajaj
Director - Investor Relations
Tel: +91 22 6646 1531
vedantaltd.ir@vedanta.co.in
Sunila Martis
Associate General Manager - Investor Relations
Vishesh Pachnanda
Manager - Investor Relations
About Vedanta Limited (Formerly SesaSterlite Ltd.)
Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc - lead - silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.
Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 'Sustainable Plus Platinum label', ranking among the top 10 most sustainable companies in India. To access the Vedanta Sustainable Development Report 2016, please visit http://sustainabledevelopment.vedantaresources.com/content/dam/vedanta/corporate/documents/Otherdocuments/SDreport2015-16/Vedanta%20SDR%20FY%2015-16.pdf
Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com
Vedanta Limited
(Formerly known as SesaSterlite Limited)
Vedanta, 75, Nehru Road,
Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400 099
www.vedantalimited.com
Registered Office:
SesaGhor, 20 EDC Complex,
Patto, Panaji (Goa) - 403 001
CIN: L13209GA1965PLC000044
Disclaimer
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, fluctuations in interest and or exchange rates and metal prices; from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different that those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Logo- http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150422/740375