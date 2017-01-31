Vedanta Limited: Notice of Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 31 December 2016

MUMBAI, Jan.31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Vedanta Limited [NYSE: VEDL; NSE: VEDL; BSE: 500295] will announce its results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31 December 2016 on Tuesday, 14 February 2017.

Following the announcement, there will be a conference call at 6:00 PM (IST) on Tuesday, 14 February 2017, where senior management will discuss the company's results and performance. The dial-in numbers for the call are as below:

Event

Telephone Number Earnings conference call on February 14, 2017 India - 6:00 PM (IST) Mumbai main access +91 22 3938 1017 Toll Free number 1 800 120 1221

1 800 200 1221 Singapore - 8:30 PM (Singapore Time) Toll free number 800 101 2045 Hong Kong - 8:30 PM (Hong Kong Time) Toll free number 800 964 448 UK - 12:30 PM (UK Time) Toll free number 0 808 101 1573 US - 7:30 AM (Eastern Time) Toll free number 1 866 746 2133 For online registration http://services.choruscall.in/diamondpass/registration?confirmationNumber=0059860 Replay of Conference Call (14 Feb 2017 to 20 Feb 2017) Mumbai +91 22 3065 2322 +91 22 6181 3322 Passcode: 79138#

For further information, please contact:

Communications



Roma Balwani

President - Group Communications, Sustainability& CSR

Tel: +91 22 6646 1000

gc@vedanta.co.in



Investor Relations

Ashwin Bajaj

Director - Investor Relations

Tel: +91 22 6646 1531

vedantaltd.ir@vedanta.co.in

Sunila Martis

Associate General Manager - Investor Relations

Vishesh Pachnanda

Manager - Investor Relations

About Vedanta Limited (Formerly SesaSterlite Ltd.)

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc - lead - silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.

Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 'Sustainable Plus Platinum label', ranking among the top 10 most sustainable companies in India. To access the Vedanta Sustainable Development Report 2016, please visit http://sustainabledevelopment.vedantaresources.com/content/dam/vedanta/corporate/documents/Otherdocuments/SDreport2015-16/Vedanta%20SDR%20FY%2015-16.pdf

Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com

Vedanta Limited

(Formerly known as SesaSterlite Limited)

Vedanta, 75, Nehru Road,

Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400 099

www.vedantalimited.com

Registered Office:

SesaGhor, 20 EDC Complex,

Patto, Panaji (Goa) - 403 001

CIN: L13209GA1965PLC000044

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, fluctuations in interest and or exchange rates and metal prices; from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different that those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

