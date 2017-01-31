

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's economy expanded at a stable pace in the three months ended December, preliminary figures from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same rate of growth as in the third quarter.



In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 0.3 percent. The Austrian economy has been growing since the fourth quarter of 2014.



GDP growth in the fourth quarter was driven by consumption and investment demand, the agency reported.



Private consumption expenditure climbed 0.5 percent and public consumption expenditure increased by 0.3 percent. Gross fixed capital formation gained slightly by 0.1 percent.



Both exports and imports grew by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. As imports rose faster than exports, foreign trade once again made no positive contribution to economic growth.



On an annual basis, the economy expanded at a faster pace of 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter, following a 1.3 percent rise in the preceding quarter.



In 2016, the overall economic growth of the country was 1.5 percent.



