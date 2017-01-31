Marken Chosen For Key Study On Mount Everest

Irreplaceable Blood Samples from Nepal are Shipped to Canada

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken has successfully completed shipments originating from Mount Everest as part of an important research program designed to study the effects of high altitude on the human body.

Blood samples were collected from 67 subjects at various altitudes on the mountain and then transported to Kathmandu and on to a laboratory in Canada. The subjects were accompanied by Sherpa and an expedition team from the University of British Columbia. Study participants donated 3000 vials of blood taken at a variety of altitudes. The blood samples were shipped by helicopter to transport the samples from various higher camps on the mountain to the base camp. Marken collected the samples in Kathmandu and shipped them over a weekend in a frozen state to the University of British Columbia for testing.

Marken took responsibility for managing the shipments during the lengthy trip from Nepal through Turkey and on to Canada. Marken's Global Control Center in Mumbai tracked the shipment in real time through every leg of the journey. The Mumbai team monitors all shipments into and out of the region and transmits data through its proprietary Maestro operating system. Maestro is supported by its exclusive Sentry device which monitors GPS location, temperature, altitude, light exposure and shock.

"We congratulate the expedition team and the study participants on this successful undertaking while overcoming adverse weather conditions and navigating difficult terrain in order to achieve the study goals," said Wes Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer for Marken, "I also want to acknowledge the commitment of our Marken team members who made it happen for our clients. We are privileged to be entrusted with a shipment of this importance, and I'm pleased to share results that highlight how our team members continue to go above and beyond every day to support important clinical research."

