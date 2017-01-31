Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 3.9 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Globalradiation dose monitoring marketis anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The advantage of automated dose monitoring systems to track individual and cumulative radiation dose exposure in patients is driving significant demand for the product.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



Dose monitoring is achieved by the use of software and designated products such as dosimeters. Dose management software analyzes, identifies, and optimizes radiation dose performance with precise data. This data aids the physicians to provide quality care to the patients. Furthermore, easy integration of software into existing medical architecture of hospitals will boost the value of existing medical systems and ensure safety of using them.

Area of application commonly employing the use of medical imaging is radiography, angiography, mammography, fluoroscopy & interventional imaging and nuclear medicine. Several medical imaging technology manufacturers are constantly involving in the incorporation of the radiation dose monitoring tools in these imaging platforms. X-ray and computed tomography technique are known to emit a large amount of radiation as compared to other imaging platforms. The overall market exhibits promising growth prospects pertaining to high prevalence of chronic diseases, effective and reliable treatment methods focusing on care, and increasing patient awareness.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Analysis By Component, By Application (Radiography, Angiography, Mammography, Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging, Nuclear Medicine), By Product (Dosimeters, Area Process Monitors), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/radiation-dose-monitoring-market

Further key findings from the study suggest:

North America reported highest revenue growth in this market in 2015. A shift to the value based care delivery model has resulted in healthcare providers to divert their attention to deliver healthcare services concentrating on the well-being of a patient

reported highest revenue growth in this market in 2015. A shift to the value based care delivery model has resulted in healthcare providers to divert their attention to deliver healthcare services concentrating on the well-being of a patient Asia Pacific region provides lucrative market opportunities for radiation dose monitoring. Significant factors such as rapid urbanization, upgrade in healthcare infrastructure and delivery will further support the market growth in emerging economies like India and China

region provides lucrative market opportunities for radiation dose monitoring. Significant factors such as rapid urbanization, upgrade in healthcare infrastructure and delivery will further support the market growth in emerging economies like and The market for radiation dose monitoring software is expected to generate strong revenue growth in the fiscal year 2015. The software market enables easy integration to existing architecture in healthcare facilities, and will sync into the integrated care delivery benefitting the specialists to provide better and monitored care

The major market players recognized in this market are GE Healthcare, Sectra, Medicvision, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba MSC, Bayer AG, Landauer, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Glucose Monitoring Device Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glucose-monitoring-device-market



Infectious Vaccines Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/infectious-vaccines-market



Neurovascular Intervention Devices Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/neurovascular-intervention-devices-market



Anesthesia CO2 Absorbent Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anesthesia-co2-absorbent-market

Grand View Research has segmented the radiation dose monitoring market by component, application and product:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Software Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Radiography Angiography Mammography Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Dosimeters Area Process Monitors Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Mexico Brazil MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia



Read Our Blog - Increasing Application of Medical Imaging Technological Platforms Driving Growth of Radiation Dose Monitoring Market

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com