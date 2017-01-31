World's Largest Healthcare Infrastructure Projects to Benefit From Mott MacDonald and Essentia Partnership

LONDON, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global engineering, management and development consultancy Mott MacDonald and Essentia Trading Ltd (Essentia), specialist providers in strategic development and healthcare planning consultancy, have unveiled their collaborative partnership to deliver advisory and implementation services globally. The move brings together two of the UK's leading healthcare consultancies to offer technical expertise covering the whole spectrum of consulting from infrastructure development to health system transformation.

"We are proud to partner with Mott MacDonald," said Steve McGuire, CEO of Essentia. "We believe this integration is a perfect fit for customers as it enables us to collaborate in areas to create better connected healthcare systems. Our collective understanding from working on global projects allows us to pass on that wealth of experience, from the NHS all the way through to some of the world's largest healthcare infrastructure projects."

Large complex healthcare infrastructure projects require financing, resources and collaboration. All over the world, governments and healthcare organisations face many similar but distinct challenges in the delivery of care. The success or failure in the prevention, treatment and management of illness, disease, infirmity and disability is dependent on the design of infrastructure and the systems put in place. To meet the needs of growing and aging populations means keeping pace with the rapid rate of change in medicine, movement of people, society and technology, all of which demands investment.

The partnership between Mott MacDonald and Essentia is valuable as it maximises collaboration to offer a broad range of expertise including building and infrastructure engineering design services, facilities management advice, technical and procurement advisory services for both capital and revenue funded projects, plus the provision of business case proposals. It also comprises healthcare planning, medical equipping, estate development, information technology and planning, project, programme and cost management.

Richard Cantlay, Mott MacDonald's global head of healthcare buildings, said: "Partnering with Essentia will mean clients can benefit from a complete specialist and multidisciplinary healthcare service with a major global presence. The move sees some of the leading experts in the public sector collaborating closely with those in the private sector."

Essentia supports the development of healthcare infrastructure in the UK and internationally, with its team of experts working on a variety of projects which help to define new sustainable health systems. Namely, optimising patient pathways, improving process efficiencies and reducing costs. Also, Essentia operates extensively in the Middle East and has advised on projects in Australia and Ireland. In the UK, Essentia works with NHS Trusts on managing and improving their estates to rationalise the space in which clinical services are provided. In addition, Essentia actively supports the development of Sustainability Transformation Plans (STPs) and is a strategic partner to the South-East London STP. Essentia sponsors a UTC school in South East London.

Opening opportunities with connected thinking. Mott MacDonald is a US$2bn engineering, management and development consultancy. We're involved in:



Solving some of the world's most urgent social, environmental and economic challenges

Helping governments and businesses plan, deliver and sustain their strategic goals

Responding to humanitarian and natural emergencies

Improving people's lives

Our expertise by sector includes buildings, communications, defence, education, environment, health, industry, mining, oil and gas, power, transport, urban development, water, wastewater and more. Our skills encompass planning, studies and design, project finance, technical advisory services, project and programme management, management consultancy and beyond.



For every project, we create the blend of talent needed to create the right result - appropriate; cost, carbon and resource-efficient; safe, easy and swift to deliver and operate; reliable and resilient; delivering great outcomes.



