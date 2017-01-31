Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate Edison initiates coverage of Palace Capital (PCA) 31-Jan-2017 / 10:36 GMT/BST London, UK, 31 January 2017 *Edison initiates coverage of Palace Capital (PCA)* Palace Capital (Palace) invests in commercial real estate outside London, mainly through corporate acquisitions. Palace has more capital flexibility to reinvest in its portfolio than many REITs and has successfully provided capital growth plus a comparable yield by recycling capital and improving its properties through active asset management. Palace selects properties in good locations near public transport, typically with scope for physical improvement, possibly including redevelopment, change of use or active management. In this way it gains access to higher yields than are available in London, while providing tenants with good accommodation at reasonable rents, and investors with sustainable income and value growth. Given the potential to beat our estimates and to deliver both solid earnings and NAV growth, we believe Palace's current discount to EPRA NAV (c 18%) is high, especially compared with a regional peer group that trades at a premium to NAV on average. The 6.3% portfolio net initial yield and low cost of debt support a dividend yield of c 5%, similar to REIT peers, with the added prospect of NAV growth. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [5] | +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [6] | +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ +--------------+----------+--------------+---------------------+ |*London* |*New York*|*Sydney* |*Frankfurt* | |+44 (0)20 3077|+1 646 653| |+49 (0)69 78 8076 960| |5700 |7026 |+61 (0)2 9258 | | | | |1161 |Schumannstrasse | |280 High |245 Park | |34b | |Holborn |Avenue, |Level 25, | | | |39th Floor|Aurora Place, |60325 Frankfurt | |London, | | | | |WC1V 7EE |New York, |88 Phillip |Germany | | |NY 10167 |Street, Sydney| | |United Kingdom|US | | | | | |NSW 2000, | | | | |Australia | | +--------------+----------+--------------+---------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 540295 31-Jan-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=16585687f2d4f313b0fa2c8e1e77e709&application_id=540295&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=540295&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=540295&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=540295&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=540295&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=540295&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

