Espoo, Finland, 2017-01-31 12:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Exchange Release 31 January 2017 at 13:15



The Extraordinary General Meeting of Efore Plc was held on 31 January 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in Espoo.



The General Meeting set the number of the members of the Board of Directors at four. Marjo Miettinen, Jarmo Simola, Antti Sivula and Tuomo Lähdesmäki were elected as members of the Board of Directors.



In its first meeting held after the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Tuomo Lähdesmäki as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors has evaluated the independence of the Board members in compliance with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code 2015. It is the view of the Board of Directors that all Directors are independent of the company and of its significant shareholders.



It was resolved that the Board of Directors will not establish any separate committees of the Board of Directors and that the duties of the audit committee are discharged by the company's entire board of directors.



The minutes of the General Meeting are available at the company's website http://www.efore.com/investors/corporate-governance/general-meeting-of-sharehold ers as of 14 February 2017 at the latest.



EFORE PLC



BOARD OF DIRECTORS



For further information please contact Mr. Jorma Wiitakorpi, CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510.



Efore-group Efore Group is an international company which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its R&D functions are located in Finland, Sweden, Italy and China. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. In the fiscal year ending in December 2015, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 89,9 million and the Group's personnel averaged 887. The company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.efore.com