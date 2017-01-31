sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

133,97 Euro		-0,565
-0,42 %
WKN: 857209 ISIN: US8835561023 Ticker-Symbol: TN8 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,74
133,82
13:10
132,09
134,05
13:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC133,97-0,42 %