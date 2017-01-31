HAWTHORNE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a leading data security company focused on protecting credentials and data, will be exhibiting for the sixth time at this year's RSA Conference in San Francisco, February 13-17.

With 95% of all organizations leveraging Active Directory as their primary identity store, it has become the prime target for attackers in nearly every breach scenario. As a result, the ownership of Active Directory has shifted to the security organization and become a top-level priority for CISOs everywhere. STEALTHbits has developed deep expertise in Active Directory for over 12 years, and at this year's RSA Conference, is unveiling two new products to augment its already market-leading Active Directory management and security suite.

"If you were at last year's RSA Conference, you may have noticed an explosion of vendors laying claim to User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) capabilities. While UEBA represents an exciting future in the cybersecurity space, STEALTHbits has taken a more pragmatic approach to the use of UEBA technology with the introduction of StealthDEFEND, which is purpose-built to detect abnormal credential usage behavior specific to Active Directory and indicative of account compromise," noted Adam Laub, SVP of Product Marketing. "Through streamlined, enriched Active Directory authentication and change monitoring, StealthDEFEND is able to calculate risk associated with credential usage and alert on suspicious activities with surgical accuracy such as behavioral shift and authentication-based attacks like Lateral Movement, User Account Hacking, Brute Force Attacks, Impersonation Logons, Concurrent Logons, Bad User IDs, and the elusive Golden Ticket."

While not traditionally considered a security concept, STEALTHbits is also introducing its new Active Directory Rollback and Recovery solution, StealthRECOVER. The product's inclusion in STEALTHbits' portfolio is designed to help the security organizations that are now responsible for the health and operational integrity of AD to easily and safely rollback unintended or undesired changes, as well as recover deleted objects. "Because of Active Directory's critical role in not only authenticating users to the network, but authorizing their access to a large majority of organizational resources, it's imperative that organizations not only secure AD, but can easily rollback undesired changes, recover deleted objects, or restore entire domains as quickly and easily as possible to avoid downtime or even catastrophic outages," Laub continued.

With STEALTHbits' full Active Directory Security Suite, organizations can audit, inventory, clean-up, and govern Active Directory, monitor and control change and access in real-time, rollback and recover from unwanted changes, and detect threats from one integrated suite.

Additional information about STEALTHbits solutions will be available in the North Hall, booth 4312 and at www.stealthbits.com.

STEALTHbits Technologies is a data security software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and sensitive information. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com

