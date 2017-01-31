

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.01 billion, or $0.95 per share. This was higher than $0.83 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $5.76 billion. This was up from $5.38 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.83 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.78 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $5.76 Bln vs. $5.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.15 Full year revenue guidance: $21.8 - $22.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX