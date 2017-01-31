Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

The board members Inge Sandgrav Bak and Gert Asmussen have notified the bank's shareholders' committee that they wish to resign from the committee and from the board of directors with effect from the forthcoming annual general meeting, to be held Wednesday, 22 February 2017. The bank's shareholders' committee will hold an election to the board of directors at a meeting of the committee on 26 April 2017. We further advise that the board member and former bank manager Joergen Lund Pedersen, 67, Skanderborg, must retire from the board with effect from the annual general meeting due to the provision on age in the articles of association. The bank's shareholders' committee has today elected Group COO of PFA Pension, Jon Steingrim Johnsen, 48, Humlebaek to replace Joergen Lund Pedersen as a new member of the bank's board of directors with effect from 22 February 2017.

