Diversified Gas & Oil Corp. - Results of Offers to Bondholders and Admission to AIM

31 January 2017

Diversified Gas & Oil plc

("DGO", the "Company" or the "Group")

Results of Offers to Bondholders and Admission to AIM

Further to the announcement made on 19 December 2016, Diversified Gas & Oil PLC, a US based gas and oil producer, confirms the results of the offers made to bondholders of the Company ("Bondholders") which closed on 13 January 2017, conditional on the Company's proposed admission to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission").

Acceptances received by the Company under the Buyback Share Offer and the Cash Alternative Offer (as defined in the announcement dated 19 December 2016) are as follows:

Number of Bonds (£) Percentage of Bonds Buyback Share Offer 198,000 1.86 Cash Alternative Offer 10,345,244 97.14 Outstanding Bonds 106,640 1.00 10,649,884 100.00

The Cash Alternative Offer will be funded from the proceeds of the placing on Admission. As a result of the Buyback Share Offer, 380,769 Bond Conversion Shares shall be issued on Admission. Given the level of acceptances received under the Buyback Share Offer, the Company has waived the condition contained within the Buyback Share Offer that any Bondholder accepting the Buyback Share Offer shall agree that they will only dispose of any interests in their Bond Conversion Shares for a period of 18 months following Admission through Mirabaud, in order to maintain an orderly market in the Ordinary Shares.

Bondholders accepting the Buyback Share Offer or Cash Alternative Offer have been paid the interest payment due on the Bonds relating to the quarter ended 31 December 2016, however, no interest will be paid to Bondholders accepting either the Buyback Share Offer or the Cash Alternative Offer in respect of future periods following 1 January 2017.

For those Bondholders who accepted the Buyback Share Offer, the Company expects that share certificates will be sent by first class post at the risk of the shareholder within 10 business days of Admission.

For those Bondholders who accepted the Cash Alternative Offer, cheques will be sent by first class post at the risk of the Bondholder, within 10 business days of Admission.

It is intended that the 106,640 outstanding Bonds will be withdrawn from the NEX Exchange (formerly ISDX) upon Admission and no alternative arrangements for dealing or trading in the outstanding Bonds will be arranged by the Company.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Company's issued and to be issued Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission shall become effective and that dealings in the Company's Ordinary Shares, shall commence on AIM on 3 February 2017.

The Directors of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

Rusty Hutson, Chief Executive Officer

Brad Gray, Finance Director

+ 1 (205) 408 0909

www.diversifiedgasandoil.com

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

Smith & Williamson Corporate Finance Limited (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Russell Cook

Azhic Basirov

Katy Birkin

+44 20 7131 4000

Mirabaud Securities LLP (Lead Broker)

Peter Krens

Edward Haig-Thomas

+44 20 7878 3362

Buchanan (Financial Public Relations)

Ben Romney

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+44 20 7466 5000

