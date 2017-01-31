SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO David Massey is focused on 2017 as a major growth year with new media, commercials with ad campaigns that are in place to expand sales for the new locations. Management believes there is no better time to expand the company's footprint with the seasoned Southern California based Solar and Roofing Companies that would like to be acquired.

Interested principles may contact investor relations for more information. (760) 916-7444

For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:

John Randolph

760-916-7444

sircinformation@gmail.com



