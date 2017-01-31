PROS (NYSE: PRO), the revenue and profit realization company, today announced its participation in the fifth annual Spare Parts Business Platform 2017. The conference, sponsored by Copperberg Research, is scheduled for Feb. 7-8 at the Scandic Continental Hotel in Stockholm. PROS works with customers around the world in the global aftermarket parts industry.

This year's conference themed "Challenge Your Business Models" will focus on how manufacturing industries are transforming their organizations and moving toward digital maturity to meet changing and increasing customer demands.

PROS Director of Strategic Consulting Nick Boyer in Europe will deliver an address titled Driving Revenue Growth Through Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Today an average or poor sales experience translates to lost revenue, which means businesses need to adapt or risk being left behind. Boyer will showcase quoting and pricing processes that help companies deliver a best-in-class sales experience, foster customer loyalty and reduce the risk of losing business, all in the interest of staying ahead.

"Customers today expect immediate responses in their B2B buying experiences, and companies are looking for new opportunities to accommodate these requirements with frictionless interactions and personalized offers using dynamic pricing," said Marc Chesover, PROS Senior Vice President of Customer Acquisition for EMEA and Asia. "Self-service and price transparency across all channels are strategic for all organizations. At this year's Spare Parts Business Platform, we'll show firsthand how companies can evolve to meet these changing requirements."

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a revenue and profit realization company that helps B2B and B2C customers realize their potential through the blend of simplicity and data science. PROS offers cloud solutions to help accelerate sales, formulate winning pricing strategies and align product, demand and availability. PROS revenue and profit realization solutions are designed to allow customers to experience meaningful revenue growth, sustained profitability and modernized business processes. To learn more, visit pros.com.

