FiREapps Appoints Managing Director of Product Management to Lead New Cash Flow Exposure Management Solution

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --FiREapps, the leader in Currency Sensitive Analytics for multinational corporations, today announced the promotion of Malcolm Cummings to Managing Director, Product Management. Among other responsibilities, Cummings will lead FiREapps' new Cash Flow Exposure Management solution.

Cummings joined FiREapps in 2016, with 20 years of management experience in financial markets and technology. Most recently, he was Product Manager for Deutsche Bank's currency and global markets ecommerce products.

"Malcolm has been a great addition to the FiREapps team. When he joined the team last year he immediately took on a leadership position that resulted in the new product. His drive, talent, and currency background are perfect to lead our newest product, providing clients with currency-sensitive cash flow exposure forecasting," said Wolfgang Koester, CEO of FiREapps.

"With the upcoming launch of our new Cash Flow Exposure Management solution and our impressive investment across our range of products, FiREapps continues to provide our clients with an industry leading solution and further cement our position as the leader in the currency analytics market," said Cummings. "We work closely with clients and industry experts throughout the product development cycle, and with the support of a highly talented and dedicated team at FiREapps, I am really looking forward to the official launch of the new Cash Flow Exposure Management product next month and supporting FiREapps in its continued and remarkable growth."

About FiREapps

FiREapps is the leading provider of Corporate Currency Analytics and FX exposure management technologies. Established in 2005, FiREapps developed the first solution to automate foreign exchange exposure management for multinational companies. Through a combination of software solutions and expert analysis, FiREapps helps companies ensure they're accurately measuring and managing their FX exposures. Numerous Fortune 500 companies rely on FiREapps technology to help them reduce FX risk and increase efficiency every day.

FiREapps is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with offices in Portland, London and Frankfurt.

MEDIA CONTACT: John Vaupel, +1 480 865 2880, media@fireapps.com.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fireapps-appoints-managing-director-of-product-management-to-lead-new-cash-flow-exposure-management-solution-300399075.html