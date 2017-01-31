OnApp v5.3 Simplifies Add-on Services for Cloud Providers

LONDON, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Makes it easy for cloud service providers and enterprises to offer a catalog of applications and managed services for customers and users to deploy with cloud servers

OnApp has launched v5.3 of the OnApp cloud management platform, which helps cloud providers add value to their customers and users by delivering application services and managed services along with virtual servers in their OnApp clouds. OnApp's new Service Add-On and Service Catalog features enable cloud providers to offer a range of add-on services, such as software installs or managed Linux/Windows administration, in a fully automated way - reducing manual effort, and enabling them to tailor their clouds to the specific needs of different customers and users.

OnApp v5.3 is available now as a free upgrade to the global community of OnApp cloud providers, and via a range of easy-to-deploy packages for new customers. More information is available at http://onapp.com/v53.

"We're constantly looking for ways to help OnApp cloud providers get a bigger return on their investment in cloud infrastructure - and our new service catalog features are another great example," said OnApp CEO, Ditlev Bredahl.

"As a cloud service provider, you can differentiate from vanilla Infrastructure-as-a-Service by building a service catalog around your own expertise in applications and infrastructure. For enterprise cloud providers, it's a way to provide a curated catalog of approved services for your users and departments to deploy - and in both scenarios, it's a way to save time and money by automating service delivery, billing and chargeback."

The new version of OnApp also introduces Virtual Server Gateways, which enable cloud providers to offer private networks in their cloud that have secure public network access; auto-healing capabilities for OnApp Storage, the high-performance SAN built into the OnApp platform; new reporting capabilities for OnApp CDN; HTTPS support for OnApp Accelerator, the one-click CDN solution for web applications hosted in OnApp clouds; and a range of improvements for customers running vCloud Director with OnApp as their front-end portal.

