

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $2.89 billion, or $0.47 per share. This was down from $3.31 billion, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $13.63 billion. This was down from $14.05 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.89 Bln. vs. $3.31 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $13.63 Bln vs. $14.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $52.0 - $54.0 Bln



