EXCHANGE NOTICE 31.1.2017 OPTION RIGHTS



OPTION RIGHTS 2014B OF COMPTEL OYJ WILL BE LISTED ON 1.2.2017



The option rights 2014B of Comptel Oyj will be listed as of 1.2.2017.



Please find option right identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 31.1.2017 OPTIO-OIKEUDET



COMPTEL OYJ:N 2014B OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 1.2.2017



Comptel Oyj:n 2014B optio-oikeudet otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 1.2.2017.



Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612730