Sampo Oyj: Sampo Group's results for 2016 will be published on 8 February 2017

Sampo Group's results for 2016 will be published on 8 February 2017

Sampo Group will publish the Full-year Financial Report for 2016 on 8 February between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30 - 8:00 am UK time). The Full-year Financial Report and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).

Press conference

8 February at 12:30 pm Finnish time

Savoy (Main cabinet, 7th floor), Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh will give a presentation on Sampo's results for 2016. The presentation will be given in Finnish.

Analyst conference call

8 February at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

tel. +44 (0)33 0336 9105, +1 719 325 4746, +46 (0)8 5033 6574, +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Head of P&C Insurance Torbjörn Magnusson and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

