sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,149 Euro		+0,009
+0,02 %
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,376
43,462
14:49
43,377
43,463
14:49
31.01.2017 | 13:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Sampo Group's results for 2016 will be published on 8 February 2017

SAMPO PLC      STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE      31 January 2017 at 2:00 pm


Sampo Group's results for 2016 will be published on 8 February 2017

Sampo Group will publish the Full-year Financial Report for 2016 on 8 February between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30 - 8:00 am UK time). The Full-year Financial Report and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).

Press conference

8 February at 12:30 pm Finnish time
Savoy (Main cabinet, 7th floor), Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh will give a presentation on Sampo's results for 2016. The presentation will be given in Finnish.

Analyst conference call

8 February at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)
tel. +44 (0)33 0336 9105, +1 719 325 4746, +46 (0)8 5033 6574, +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Head of P&C Insurance Torbjörn Magnusson and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)