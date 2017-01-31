

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $260 million, or $0.25 per share. This was down from $285 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $2.73 billion. This was down from $2.95 billion last year.



Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $260 Mln. vs. $285 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.4% -Revenue (Q4): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.88



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX