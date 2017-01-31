South Africa-based global internet and entertainment group, Naspers Limited (JSE: NPN.SJ and LSE: NPSN) announced a transaction on 18 October 2016 to combine its Indian travel business, Ibibo Group (ibibo), with Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), to create one of the largest travel groups in India.

Shareholders are advised that all pre-conditions have been met and that the transaction closed effective 31 January 2017.

--Ends--

About Naspers:

Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating in more than 130 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich communities. It runs some of the world's leading platforms in internet, video entertainment, and media.

Naspers companies connect people to each other and the wider world, help people improve their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the best of local and global content. Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, Codecademy, eMAG, Flipkart, ibibo, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, ShowMax, SimilarWeb, Twiggle, and Udemy. Similarly, hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK 00700) and Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE: MAIL) a part of their daily lives.

Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005609/en/

Contacts:

Naspers

Meloy Horn, +27 11 289 3320

Head of Investor Relations

meloy.horn@naspers.com