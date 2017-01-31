Oncolytic Virus Landscape Report 2017: Takeover of BioVex by Amgen in Late 2011, Worth up to US$ 1 Bln, has Woken up the Field and Became a Game Changer - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report "The Oncolytic Virus Landscape 2017: an analysis of pipeline, stakeholders, deals, industry trends & opportunities" as of January 2017 brings you up-to-date regarding key players, key technologies, Oncolytic Virus projects, business deals and private and public financing rounds. The report analyzes the Oncolytic Virus pipeline and stakeholders in the field, especially among Big Pharma/Biotech and technology companies. The report highlights the value of oncolytic viruses in terms of partnering terms and conditions, venture and private financing and (initial) public offerings.

The field of oncolytic viruses was quite dormant in the first decade of the 2000s, characterized by slow clinical progress due to hyper-cautiousness and low, albeit steady, investments. The takeover of BioVex by Amgen in late 2011, worth up to US$ 1 bln, has woken up the field and became a game changer together with the 2015 approval of the first oncolytic virus Imlygic developed by BioVex in regulated markets. In addition, it was increasingly recognized that oncolytic viruses not only were able to directly lyse cancer cells, but they also "freed" tumor specific neoantigens, indirectly acting as a cancer vaccine.



Optimization of oncolytic viruses is ongoing and new constructs intend to solve some of the open problems regarding the way of administration (intratumoral vs systemic), higher cancer cell specific replication capacity, and longer persistence in vivo. Based on experience with several virus families over the last decades, a few virus families cristallized as well suitable backbones to carry more and more transgenes to express proteins or even single chain antibodies. This would position oncolytic viruses as independent therapeutics and could compete with immuno-oncology compounds and cancer vaccines.



This report has been built in a bottom-up way by desktop search to identify and describe company, product, technology and business/financing profiles which then were evaluated and analyzed with a final outlook describing perspectives with challenges and opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction & Overview



3 Selection, Design & Construction of Oncolytic Viruses

3.1 Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) - based Oncolytic Viruses

3.2 Adenoviruses - based Oncolytic Viruses

3.3 Vaccinia Virus - Based Oncolytic Viruses

3.4 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus - based Oncolytic Viruses

3.5 Newcastle Disease Virus - based Oncolytic Viruses

3.6 Various Oncolytic Viruses



4 Profiles of Oncolytic Viruses

4.1 HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.2 Adenovirus-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.3 Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.4 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.5 Newcastle Disease Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses

4.6 Various Oncolytic Viruses

4.7 Stem Cell-delivered Oncolytic Viruses



5 Analysis of Oncolytic Virus Pipeline

5.1 Overview of the Pipeline of Oncolytic Viruses

5.2 Approved and Marketed Oncolytic Viruses

5.3 Late Stage Development of Oncolytic Viruses

5.4 Combination of Oncolytic Viruses with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Other Anti-Tumor Agents

5.5 Armed Oncolytic Viruses



6 Company Profiles

6.1 Pharma & Biotech

6.2 First Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

6.3 Second Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

6.4 Third Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

6.5 Fourth Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies



7 Stakeholder Analysis

7.1 Pharma & Biotech

7.2 First Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

7.3 Second Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

7.4 Third Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies

7.5 Fourth Generation Oncolytic Virus Companies



8 Financing & Partnering

8.1 Grants, Credits & Donations

8.2 Venture Capital, Private Equity & Private Placements

8.3 Partnering Deals

8.4 Listing on the Stock Market

8.5 Mergers & Acquisitions



9 Trends & Opportunities



10 References



Companies Mentioned



- Amgen

- Astellas Pharma

- AstraZeneca (MedImmune)

- Bayer

- Benevir Biopharm

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Celgene

- Cold Genesys

- DNAtrix

- Daiichi Sankyo

- Duke University start-up Company

- GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

- GeneLux

- Green Cross

- Grifols

- IGNITE Immunotherapy

- Jiangsu Hengrui

- Latima

- Lee's Pharma

- Lokon Pharma

- Medigen Biotechnology

- Merck

- Multivir

- Neotropix

- Oncolys BioPharma

- Oncolytics Biotech

- Oncorus

- Orca Therapeutics

- Oryx

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co

- Pfizer

- Profectus Biosciences

- PsiOxus

- Replimune

- Roche

- Shanghai Sunway Biotech

- SillaJen

- Sotio

- StemImmune

- StingInn

- TILT Biotherapeutics

- Takara Bio

- Targovax

- TheraBiologics

- Theravir

- Transgene

- Turnstone Biologics

- Unleash Immuno Oncolytics

- VCN Biosciences

- ViraTherapeutics

- Viralytics

- Virttu Biologics (TNK Therapeutics)

- Vyriad

- Wellstat Biologics

- Western Oncolytics



