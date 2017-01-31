Global Mobile Imaging & Cath Lab Services Market 2016-2020: Market Was Valued at Us$ 10,557.0 Million in 2015 and is Expected to Reach Us$ 11,810.1 Million By 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"Global Mobile Imaging & Cath Lab Services Market Assessment & Forecast: 2016 - 2020"

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Dearth of imaging devices in some countries resulting in demand for alternative solutions

Hospitals are reluctant to invest heavily in updating current infrastructure

Adoption of mobile imaging services increasing among correctional facility, geriatric care centres, and palliative care centres among others

Market Restraints



Low reimbursement rates

High operating and maintenance cost

Market Opportunities



Budding market in Canada , U.K. and Latin America

This report covers market analysis by six imaging modalities along with cath lab services and others. It also provides market data for imaging services in five geographies of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa (MEA). The analysis mentions key players across each region and covers 65 players operating in this market across all geographies.



Top five players in the U.S. mobile imaging services market include Alliance Healthcare, Insight Imaging, DMS Health (Digirad Company), MobilexUSA, and Front Range Mobile Imaging. In the U.K., Alliance, InHealth, Cobalt, Ramsay and Care UK were identified as leading players.



Mobile diagnostic imaging services include mobile truck or trailer based platforms such as magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, cath lab services, cone beam CT and others. Mobile imaging service providers have been aptly addressing these issues for healthcare service providers. Imaging devices installed in trucks and trailers can travel to hospitals or other locations in the community to offer flexible diagnostic services. Hospitals and physicians can purchase these services for flexible time frame and greatly reduce waiting time for patients.



Considering wide application of mobile MRI, even device manufacturers such as Toshiba and Siemens have entered in the market, with services in selective countries in North America and Europe. Toshiba provides Vantage Elan MRI scanner for rent or as a temporary service to eliminate lead time needed for installation of new machine.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Précis



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Chapter 4 Global Mobile Imaging and Cath Lab Services Market Assessment, by Technology, (US$ Million), Forecast: 2016 - 2020



Chapter 5 Global Mobile Imaging and Cath Lab Services Market Assessment, by Geography, (US$ Million), Forecast: 2016 - 2020



Chapter 6 Key Players Analysis: Global Mobile Imaging and Cath Lab Services Market



Chapter 7 Epilogue



Companies Mentioned



- Alliance Healthcare (US)

- Alliance Medical (UK)

- Atlantic Mobile Imaging Services

- Canada Diagnostic Centres

- Care UK Health Care

- Catalina Imaging

- Diagnostic Healthcare Limited

- Digirad Corporation

- Dynamic Mobile Imaging

- Front Range Mobile Imaging

- InHealth

- Insight Imaging - Centre for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI)

- Jacksonville Mobile Imaging, Inc.

- Lackawanna Mobile X-ray Inc.

- Midwest Mobile Imaging

- Midwest X-Ray, Inc.

- Mobile Diagnostic Imaging (MDI)

- MobilexUSA

- Oxford Instruments Healthcare

- Resonandina

- STL Diagnostic Imaging

- Saint-Yrieix Hospital Center

- Shared Medical Services

- Texas Mobile Imaging



