Global Smart Inhalers Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: Recent R&D Programs by Top Players in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Industries - Research and Markets

The Global Smart Inhalers Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 64.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $854 million by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising focus towards advanced treatment methods in emerging regions, recent technological advancements in smart inhaler products, online marketing strategies by key players and recent R&D programs by top players in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.

Based on product type the market is categorized into nebulizers and inhalers. Inhalers are further segmented into Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) and Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs). Depending on the disorder the market is segmented into Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma. By end user the market is divided into patients and research & development.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Rising focus towards advanced treatment methods in emerging regions



3.1.2 Recent Technological advancements in smart inhaler products



3.1.3 Online marketing strategies by key players



3.1.4 Recent R&D programs by top players in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries



3.1.5 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Smart Inhalers Market, By Product type



4.1 Nebulizers



4.2 Inhalers



4.2.1.1 Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)



4.2.1.2 Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)



5 Smart Inhalers Market, By Disorder



5.1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)



5.2 Asthma



6 Smart Inhalers Market, By End User



6.1 Patients



6.2 Research & Development



7 Smart Inhalers Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



8.3 Product Launch & Expansions



8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies



9.1 3M Drug Delivery Systems



9.2 Adherium Limited



9.3 AstraZeneca plc



9.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH



9.5 CoheroHealth



9.6 Crux Product Design Ltd



9.7 e-pill, LLC



9.8 GlaxoSmithKline plc



9.9 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals



9.10 Inspiro Medical Ltd



9.11 Novartis AG



9.12 OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V



9.13 Opko Health



9.14 PARI GmbH



9.15 Philips Respironics



9.16 Propeller Health



9.17 Qualcomm Life



9.19 Sensirion AG



9.19 Shenzhen Bi-Rich Medical Devices Co., Ltd



9.20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



9.21 TRI-MED, INC.



9.22 Vectura Group plc

