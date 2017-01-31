Global Commercial and Military Drone Market Assessment and Forecasts Report 2016-2025: Market is Anticipated to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.2% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The commercial drone market segment comprises hardware, software and services. By way of example, drone hardware includes fixed wing drones, rotary bland drones, nano-drones, and hybrid drones. Commercial drone market segments assessed include Energy and Propulsion, Automation Systems, Collision Avoidance Systems, Cyber Security, On-board (distributed) Data Processing, and Distributed Communications (communication data links and radio).

This report evaluates the commercial drone market including the use of UAVs in military and defense inspired commercial applications. The report assesses the market outlook and provides detailed forecasts for revenue and deployment globally, regionally, and within major countries through 2025.

Key Findings:

- North America will lead in deployment of commercial drones with 1.4M by 2025

- The hardware sales segment will contribute 57% of total drone infrastructure revenue

- The global drone market is anticipated to reach $4.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.2%

- By 2018, UAVs will be used by nearly for every major manufacturing company to control logistics

- By 2021, UAVs will be used nearly every automobile manufacturer in metropolitan areas and along major highways to provide ubiquitous wireless coverage based on a combination of LTE, 5G, and satellite communications

Target Audience:

- Drone manufacturers

- Telecommunications companies

- Electronics component providers

- Internet of Things (IoT) companies

- Retail and wholesale service providers

- Venture capitalists, consultants, and related

- Commercial, military, and government organizations

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction



2.1 Drone Overview



2.2 Drone Use Cases And Value



2.3 Drone Technologies

3.0 Commercial Drone Applications



3.1 Package Delivery



3.2 Imaging



3.3 Security



3.4 Search And Rescue



3.5 Fire Fighting



3.6 Military/Defense

4.0 Commercial Drones Market Forecast 2016 - 2025



4.1 Global Market Revenue Forecast



4.2 Regional Market Revenue Forecast



4.3 Drone Revenue Forecasts By Country



4.4 Global Unit Shipment Forecast



4.5 Regional Unit Shipment Forecast



4.6 Unit Shipment Forecast By Country



4.7 Drone-Enabled Service Forecast



4.8 Drone Pricing Forecast

5.0 Conclusions And Recommendations



