Bonava - Detailed Development Plan for Tobaksmonopolet 3 Gains Legal Force

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bonava sold the Tobaksmonopolet 3 property in the Södermalm district of Stockholm to CA Fastigheter AB and Panorama Bostad AB on 20 January 2017. The sales price amounted to SEK 230 million plus a maximum supplementary purchase consideration of SEK 125 million to be paid after the new detailed development plan gained legal force.

Bonava can now announce that the detailed development plan has gained legal force and the total purchase consideration thus amounts to SEK 355 million.

The transaction will be recognized in profit during the first quarter of 2017.

For more information, please contact:

Ann-Sofi Danielsson,

CFO and Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ann-sofi.danielsson@bonava.com

Tel: +46-706-740-720

Bonava's media line:

E-mail: ir@bonava.com

Tel: +46-709-556-654

Bonava is a leading residential development company in Northern Europe. Born out of NCC, Bonava has been creating homes and neighbourhoods since the 1930s. Today, Bonava has 1,600 employees and operates in Sweden, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia and Latvia, with sales of SEK 13.5 billion. Bonava's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about us, visit: bonava.com

Prior to publication, this information comprised inside information and, as such, is of the type that Bonava AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was issued for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above on 31 January 2017, at 1:00 p.m. CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/bonava/r/detailed-development-plan-for-tobaksmonopolet-3-gains-legal-force,c2177168

The following files are available for download: