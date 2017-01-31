

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased for the seventh successive month in January, though slightly, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.1 percent in January from 7.2 percent in December. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 8.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased to 154,800 in January from 157,700 in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 184,600.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 13.5 percent in January from 14.4 percent in the prior month.



The data in this release are subject to revision, caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, the agency said.



