Copenhagen, 2017-01-31 13:09 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord board of directors initiated a share buyback program on March 11, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the European Commission's regulation no. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 19 of March 11, 2016).



GN Store Nord's share-buy-back program is applied without change, but shall going forward be subject to the European Parliament and of the Council's regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, on market abuse and its ancillary acts.



The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital. Under the share buyback program, which is running from March 11, 2016 and ending no later than March 13, 2017, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,500 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period January 24, 2017 -January 30, 2017:



No. of Average purchase Transaction Value, shares price, DKK DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- January 24, 2017 92,650 149.65 13,865,443 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- January 25, 2017 60,000 150.41 9,024,828 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- January 26, 2017 81,983 153.38 12,574,282 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- January 27, 2017 118,750 154.50 18,346,341 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- January 30, 2017 68,614 154.00 10,566,323 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 8,244,326 138.52 1,142,015,316 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the above transactions GN owns a total of 12,906,978 own shares corresponding to 8.3% of the company's total share capital. Every Tuesday, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.



For further information please contact:



Peter Justesen VP - Investor Relations & Treasury GN Store Nord A/S Tel: +45 45 75 87 16



