

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $47.18 million, or $0.27 per share. This was up from $42.20 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $933.02 million. This was down from $1007.07 million last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $47.18 Mln. vs. $42.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $933.02 Mln vs. $1007.07 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.4%



