PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 30-January-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 393.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 398.66p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 389.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 394.67p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---