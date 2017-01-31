Espoo, Finland, 2017-01-31 13:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFORE PLC Stock Exchange Release January 31, 2017 at 2.25 p.m.



Efore Plc will change the publication date of the half-year report (January 1 - June 30, 2017). Previously announced publication date was August 17, 2017 and the new publication date is Friday, August 11, 2017.



Efore Plc will publish the following reports in 2017: - The Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 will be published on February 15, 2017. - Half-year report (January 1 - June 30, 2017) will be published on August 11, 2017



The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 5, 2017. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors.



The Annual Report 2016 will be published during the week 11/2017.



EFORE PLC



Jorma Wiitakorpi President and CEO



For further information please contact Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510.



DISTRIBUTION



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Principal media



Efore Group



Efore Group is an international company which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its R&D functions are located in Finland, Sweden, Italy and China. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. In the fiscal year ending in December 2015, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 89,9 million and the Group's personnel averaged 887. The company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.efore.com