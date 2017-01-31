

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) said it has realigned reporting segments to better reflect client orientation. A new Corporate Services segment incorporates Listing Services and Corporate Solutions while Market Technology is now a stand-alone segment.



Nasdaq said it is implementing several changes, following its changes to the leadership team, culminating with the transition of the CEO role to Adena Friedman.



Nasdaq is realigning its segment reporting to integrate the Listing Services and Corporate Solutions businesses into a single Corporate Services segment. Market Technology is now reported as a separate reporting segment.



Nasdaq is evolving its fixed income strategy under new leadership. The repositioning is designed to enhance the customer experience and will bring the company's U.S. and European fixed income products and services together under a single brand called Nasdaq Fixed Income led by John Shay.



Nasdaq has made the decision to end its NLX interest rate futures business. Nasdaq will be working with customers to manage the wind down of open positions in an orderly manner.



The company is initiating 2017 non-GAAP operating expense guidance of $1.260 billion to $1.310 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX