DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced a new industrial award valued at over $18 million. The contract was secured by the industrial division of ARB, Inc., part of the West Construction Services segment.

The project was awarded by an independent refiner and is located in Southern California. It is the first phase of work on a plan to reduce emissions and increase efficiency at existing refineries.

ARB's scope of work includes civil and structural work, underground and above-ground piping, electrical work, and mechanical construction. The award also includes installation of new pigging and metering stations and instrumentation.

Work is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2017 and to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company's national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with regard to the Company's future performance. Words such as "estimated," "believes," "expects," "projects," "may," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, those described in this press release and those detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and other portions of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2015, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

Kate Tholking

Director of Investor Relations

(214) 740-5615

ktholking@prim.com