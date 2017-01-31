The company has developed a globally unique technology for ultra-rapid, high-pressure vitrification, linking live pre-microscopy with electronic post-microscopy

CryoCapCell, a company that develops and markets disruptive technologies for high-pressure vitrification, announced today a €1.5 million fund raising from the Quadrivium 1 seed capital fund managed by Seventure Partners.

Thanks to this funding, CryoCapCell will continue the development and commercial deployment of its correlative microscopy technologies using high-pressure vitrification (or "cryogenisation"), a unique process which prevents the alteration of biological structures, initially for electron-microscopy in the field of cancer research.

Xavier Heiligenstein, co-founder of CryoCapCell, explains: "In the battle against cancer, the understanding of living tissue requires dynamic, high-resolution observation on multiple scales. To help establish a precise relationship between cell morphology and function, our high-pressure vitrification technology, combined with dynamic observation tools, becomes a central element in the analysis of the biological mechanisms that underlie cancerous disorders. Our technology allows live monitoring of a biological event, thanks to a photonic microscope, followed by the vitrification of the sample in less than two seconds."

The development of this proprietary technology has benefited from the support of the Institut Curie's (CNRS UMR144) and Arts et Metier's (PIMM CNRS UMR8006) partners, and from a solid industrial network in the Clermont-Ferrand region.

Philippe Tramoy, Investment Director at the Quadrivium 1 seed capital fund at Seventure Partners, says: "The high-pressure vitrification technology combined with optical microscopy designed by CryoCapCell is a truly disruptive innovation: it will allow scientists to better explore living samples, thus opening up completely new areas of research and application, which could have a significant impact on the study and development of biological structures."

CryoCapCell is initially targeting research laboratories using correlative microscopy, an approach that aims to understand the relationship between a biological structure and its function. This is an indispensable process, particularly in the study of tumours.

