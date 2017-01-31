Mass Spectrometer Market to Reach US$9.99 Billion by 2024: MALDI-IMS, HRAM Systems Paving Way for Evolutionary Applications, Notes TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With a highly consolidated nature, theGlobal Mass Spectrometry Marketwas led by Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Shimadzu Corporation in 2015. Their collective share in the market's value for the year was close to 49%, revealing a very low scope of growth for smaller players at the current rate.

According to a research publication released by Transparency Market Research, the global mass spectrometry market will be showing a strong sense of competitive rivalry, especially among the leading entities. The overall number of players in the global mass spectrometry market is small and their relative market share is very large. Their established presence is expected to stifle the entry of new players into the global mass spectrometry market. The production of new mass spectrometry equipment is, however, being contended by the growing availability of refurbished ones. This applies more so to the developing economies where the cost of purchasing new equipment can be too high.

The global mass spectrometry market is expected to reach US$9.99 bn by the end of 2024, after expanding at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The market's value was calculated to reach US$5.35 bn at the end of 2016. North America is expected to generate a massive revenue for the global mass spectrometry market owing to its booming biotech industry.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18917

Advancements in Mass Spectrometry Open New Doors

"What drives the global mass spectrometry market at the present moment is the original scope of application of these systems, coupled with the new possibilities that are entering the market simultaneously. One of the more recent examples of technological advancements in mass spectrometry is the adoption of matrix-associated laser desorption ionization imaging mass spectrometry, or MALDI-IMS. This system allows for the examination and analysis of tissues from a diagnostic perspective and thus reduces the overall time required for complete analysis of the sample. Another recent development is the high-resolution accurate mass system, which can detect as well as deliver simultaneously a higher resolution of the full product ion spectrum and mass accuracy. These systems are expected to usher in a new era of mass spectrometry," states a TMR analyst.

The global mass spectrometry market is also being driven by the growing use of these equipment in the industries of pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and other clinical analytics. On the competitive side, the market is being favored in overall growth by the significant mergers and acquisitions that have occurred over the past decade, which includes the acquisition of Active Spectrum, Inc., by Bruker.

High Equipment Costs Reduce Production Rates

One of the key restraints affecting the global mass spectrometry market currently, is the high cost of it research and development it takes to generate newer technologies in the market. This not only severely limits the entrance of new players into the market, but also creates a sizeable barrier of pricing for several buyers from emerging economies. Their reluctance to buy newer technologies is leading to the growth of refurbished mass spectrometry equipment, which not only reduces the overall profits that key players in the market make, but also reduces the investments they can make into advanced development of equipment.

"Despite the given restraints, research and development is still likely to be the way to go for the global mass spectrometry market, when it comes to improving the scope of opportunities in the future. The developments in continuous flow technologies have, for instance, created the space for new devices to enter the market that are significantly more efficient than their predecessors. The players from the global mass spectrometry market can also find a greater scope of opportunities in the emerging economies from Asia Pacific and Latin America - specifically Brazil - to improve their sales figures," adds the analyst.

Inquire for Report Customization:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=18917

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Mass Spectrometer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast2016 - 2024."

Key segments of the Global Mass spectrometer Market

Mass Spectrometer Market, by Product Type

GC-MS (Gas chromatography-mass spectrometer)

LC-MS (Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometer)

MALDI-TOF (Matrix associated laser desorption/ionization-time of flight)

ICP-MS (Inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometer)

Others

Mass Spectrometer Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Industry

Others

Mass Spectrometer Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Russia Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Browse Related Research Report:

Spectrometry Market (Technologies - Atomic spectrometry, Molecular spectrometry, Mass spectrometry, Applications - Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Industrial Chemistry, Environmental Testing, Food & Beverage Testing) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 - 2020

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/spectrometry-market.html

Metabolomics Market (Gas Chromatography, Capillary Electrophoresis, High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, Mass Spectrometry, Drug Assessment, Biomarker Discovery, Nutrigenomics, Clinical Toxicology) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metabolomics-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/