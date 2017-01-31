Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

London, UK, 31 January 2017 *Edison initiates coverage of Xbrane Biopharma (XBRANE)* Xbrane's first sales in 2017 will be of Spherotide: the first generic formulation of the prostate cancer therapy triptorelin (cancer sales about $380m). A SEK7m order is ready for shipment to Iran, once authorised. A Chinese deal worth SEK17m upfront, $8m total, may be signed in Q117. European partnering and launches are possible from 2019 after clinical trials. Xbrane (or a partner) may sell Xlucane, its low-cost biosimilar of Lucentis (2015 sales $3.6bn), in the US after 2021 and from 2022 in Europe. The value of the Edison forecast cash flows between 2017 and 2030 is estimated at SEK170m with a continuing NPV at a -1% growth rate of SEK202m. This gives a combined value of SEK372m and equates to SEK78 a share. We assume a partner is prepared to fund half the SEK230m cost of Xlucane trials from 2017, but there is still potential for further dilution. Management anticipates that revenue from deals and sales could meet 2018 cash requirements; a Spherotide EU partnering deal is anticipated similar to the China deal. Delayed or smaller deals could lead to a funding need estimated by Edison at up to SEK100m.

