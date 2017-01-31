Rishikul Yogshala Announces its Yoga Teacher Training Calendar for the Year 2017

RISHIKESH, India, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rishikul Yogshala , a deemed name in the world of yoga, meditation, and ayurveda, announces its yearly calendar of event and programs for all yoga enthusiasts of the world.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160406/798673 )

With a brand new year and a fresh start to everything that we planned and did last year, Rishikul Yogshala, recently announced a detailed annual calendar which lists all continuing and new programs and events that the school plans to organize this year. From teacher training courses to yoga and meditation workshops, Rishikul Yogshala has it all sorted.

Established in 2010, Rishikul Yogshala is one of the few yoga establishments in the country accredited by Yoga Alliance International and Yoga Alliance USA. The school specializes in the traditional teachings and practices of Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga. Boasting a highly eminent staff of teachers from all walks of yogic life, the course curriculum here emphasizes not only on the practical aspects of mindfulness but also the theoretical knowledge which is as imperative as asanas to understand how one can achieve a complete mind-body-soul awareness.

Recently, Rishikul Yogshala announced its plan to introduce, for the very first time, a unique concept of specifically designed Adjustment and Alignment (A&A) courses. These courses will be held in two locations - Rishikesh and Nepal, and will be divided in two categories - Beginners' and Advanced.

Here is how the year 2017 looks like at Rishikul Yogshala:

Month Rishikesh Kerala Nepal January 200 hour YTTC 200 hour YTTC 300 hour YTTC February 200 hour YTTC 200 hour Yoga 500 hour YTTC and Ayurveda TTC 100 hour Beginners' A&A March 200 hour TTC 200 hour Yoga and Ayurveda YTTC 300 hour TTC 100 hour Beginners' A&A April 200 hour TTC 200 hour Yoga and Ayurveda YTTC 100 hour Advanced A&A 100 hour Advanced &A May 200 hour Scholarship TTC 500 hour YTTC June 200 hour TTC 300 hour Scholarship TTC July 200 hour TTC August 200 hour TTC September 200 hour TTC 200 hour YTTC October 200 hour TTC 200 hour YTTC 500 hour TTC November 200 hour TTC 200 hour Yoga 300 hour TTC and Ayurveda YTTC December 200 hour TTC 200 hour Yoga and Ayurveda YTTC

Headquartered in the spiritual city of Rishikesh, the school has been instrumental in promoting and spreading the true wisdom of yoga through its monthly Yoga Teacher Trainings, yoga and meditation retreats, innovative yoga workshops, Ayurveda practices, and short-term courses. The school has already started application for Scholarship programs and is really hopeful that there initiative will enable a lot of enthusiasts to achieve their yoga dreams.

2016 has been a great year for the school as they achieved quite a few milestones throughout the year -

Earned the respect of being the most positively reviewed yoga school on TripAdvisor,

Earned their first 100 reviews on TripAdvisor, and

Earned #1 ranking on TripAdvisor as 'Spa and Wellness' choice for tourists.

Pierre B, a former student at the school's Nepal centre, recently wrote, "I recently completed the YTT 200-hour yoga teacher training offered by Rishikul Yogshala in Pokhara, Nepal. The teachers were so passionate and deeply committed to offering a challenging and informative learning environment. The culture and ideas we were exposed to was invaluable to my own growth as a human being.I am already planning to go to their India location for additional training sometime in the future."

About Rishikul Yogshala:

Rishikul Yogshala is the most reviewed yoga school in India and has been successfully conducting various Yoga Teacher Training courses and retreats in India and a few neighboring countries since 2010. The school has been approved by Yoga Alliance USA. Rishikul Yogshala also offers courses in meditation and Ayurveda. For more information, visit their website or join their Facebook page.

Media Contact:

Manmohan Singh

+91-7060060954

