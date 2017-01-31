sprite-preloader
WKN: A119ZM ISIN: GB00BPT23R97 
31.01.2017
Guscio Plc - Statement re share price movement

PR Newswire
London, January 31

Guscio plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GUSC.L / Sector: Software

31 January 2017

Guscio plc

("Guscio", the "Company" or the "Group")

Statement re share price movement

The directors of Guscio have noted the recent rise in the Company's share price and confirm that they know of no reason for this price movement.

The Board continues to pursue the initiatives outlined in the Company's annual report and accounts. In its stated strategy, the Company is focused on further developing its current intellectual property, creating a solid and recurring revenue foundation, and considering complementary earnings enhancing acquisitions. This process is on-going.

For further information, please visit www.guscioplc.com or contact:

Gail GanneyGuscio plcTel: +44 (0) 1707 659111
David Worlidge
James Reeve
Liz Kirchner
Graham Bell		Allenby Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0) 20 3328 5659
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams		Peterhouse Corporate FinanceTel: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797
Lottie Brocklehurst
Grace-Anne Marius		St Brides PartnersTel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

