Guscio Plc - Statement re share price movement

Guscio plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GUSC.L / Sector: Software

31 January 2017

Guscio plc

("Guscio", the "Company" or the "Group")

Statement re share price movement

The directors of Guscio have noted the recent rise in the Company's share price and confirm that they know of no reason for this price movement.

The Board continues to pursue the initiatives outlined in the Company's annual report and accounts. In its stated strategy, the Company is focused on further developing its current intellectual property, creating a solid and recurring revenue foundation, and considering complementary earnings enhancing acquisitions. This process is on-going.

