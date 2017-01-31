Guscio Plc - Statement re share price movement

PR Newswire
London, January 31
Guscio plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GUSC.L / Sector: Software
31 January 2017
Guscio plc
("Guscio", the "Company" or the "Group")
Statement re share price movement
The directors of Guscio have noted the recent rise in the Company's share price and confirm that they know of no reason for this price movement.
The Board continues to pursue the initiatives outlined in the Company's annual report and accounts. In its stated strategy, the Company is focused on further developing its current intellectual property, creating a solid and recurring revenue foundation, and considering complementary earnings enhancing acquisitions. This process is on-going.
**ENDS**
