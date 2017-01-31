KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 31, 2017 at 14.30 EET Konecranes has today completed the divestment of its STAHL CraneSystems business ("STAHL Divestment") to Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon"). The STAHL Divestment related to the European Commission's approval of Konecranes' acquisition of Terex Corporation's MHPS business ("MHPS Acquisition"), which was conditional on Konecranes divesting its STAHL CraneSystems business.



The final selling price was EUR 224 million. Additionally, Columbus McKinnon assumed unfunded pension liabilities that were EUR 67 million as of December 31, 2016. Konecranes expects to book an after-tax capital gain of approximately EUR 200 million from the STAHL Divestment in the first quarter of 2017.



Konecranes will use the proceeds from the STAHL CraneSystems divestment to amortize the loans related to the MHPS Acquisition.



