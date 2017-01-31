Concordia Maritime - Year-end report 1 January-31 December 2016

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Total income, Q4: SEK 278.5 (274.2) million, Full year 2016: SEK 1,038.2 (1,086.7) million

Events in the fourth quarter

Profitable quarter despite weak markets.

Sale and leaseback agreement for IMOIIMAX tanker StenaImage signed in October.

signed in October. Sale and leaseback agreement for suezmax tanker StenaSupreme signed in December.

signed in December. Refinancing of P-MAX tankers completed in November. Total refinancing was USD 189 million , which, after financing costs, is in line with previous loan amounts.

, which, after financing costs, is in line with previous loan amounts. Another quarter without any lost time injuries.

The Board will propose to the AGM a dividend of SEK 0.5 per share.

Key ratios

Total income, SEK million 1,038.2 (1,086.6)

EBITDA, SEK million 319.9 (423.8)

EBITDA, USD million 37.4 (50.3)

Operating result, SEK million 82.7 (209.6)

Result before tax, SEK million 56.9 (174.4)

Result after tax, SEK million 69.5 (173.9)

Equity ratio, % 50 (43)

Return on equity, % 3.6 (10)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 507.4 (367.1)

Result per share after tax, SEK 1.46 (3.64)

(3.64) Equity per share, SEK 43.78 (39.15)

(39.15) Lost-time injuries 0 (0)

Distribution

For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations

