OJSC Surgutneftegas / Miscellaneous - High Priority OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors related to preparing, convening, and holding the issuer's general shareholders' meeting 31-Jan-2017 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors related to preparing, convening, and holding the issuer's general shareholders' meeting According to the Charter the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors took part in the voting. This meeting is competent to pass resolutions. The resolution is passed by 9 votes. Content of the resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors 1. To put the nominated candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas'. The list of candidates to be elected to the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 1. Agaryov Alexander Valentinovich 2. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich 3. Bulanov Alexander Nikolaevich 4. Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich 5. Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich 6. Krivosheev Viktor Mikhailovich 7. Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich 8. Raritsky Vladimir Ivanovich 9. Usmanov Ildus Shagalievich 10. Shashkov Vladimir Aleksandrovich 2. To put the nominated candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas'. The list of candidates to be elected to the Auditing Committee of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 1. Klinovskaya Taisiya Petrovna 2. Musikhina Valentina Viktorovna 3. Oleynik Tamara Fedorovna Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which passed the above resolution: 31 January 2017. [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 3806 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 540319 31-Jan-2017

January 31, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)