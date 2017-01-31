

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.61 billion, or $2.14 per share. This was higher than $1.31 billion, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $2.01 billion. This was up from $1.93 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.61 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.9% -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $2.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q4): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX